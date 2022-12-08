Tia Mowry Slips on Nike Air Max Correlate Sneakers & Burgundy Leggings for Pre-Workout Selfie

Tia Mowry brought an athletic mirror selfie to her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress clad in Nike swag down to her feet.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a plain black hoodie sporting the iconic Nike swoosh right on the front. The cozy style was paired sleekly alongside burgundy leggings.

Tia Mowry posing for a pre-workout selfie in her Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Although not quite practical for a workout, Mowry went heavy on the accessories front, styling an anklet, large gold hoops, and a few sporadic rings that made for a more maximalist approach. Beyond her jewelry, Mowry popped on a black cap that eclipsed her features mid-selfie.

Leaning into athleisure aesthetics, Mowry laced up colorful Nike Air Max Correlate with thick rubber soles and an oversized silhouette that made the shoes much more casual.

The style consisted of two-toned leather uppers with blue and bright orange neon accents along with white laces. The cozy pair melds the athletic world with leisure wear, thanks to the funky pops of color and the oversized fit.

Nike Air Max Correlate CREDIT: Nike

When Mowry isn’t working up a sweat, the author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

In a similar fashion, Mowry geared up for another workout in a plain black tee overtop a matching sports bra followed by sporty black Alo Yoga running shorts. On the footwear front, the author wore Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers.

