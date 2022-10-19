Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in High-Waisted Leggings & Colorful Nike Air Max Sneakers

Tia Mowry was spotted leaving the gym today in Los Angeles wearing comfortable workout wear. She was clad in a mostly black ensemble consisting of more athletic pieces mixed in with casual wear.

Athleisure is all about versatility, and Mowry’s cropped jacket made for the perfect transitional piece to go from working up a sweat at the gym to a quick coffee run. Underneath the jacket, Mowry wore a slightly oversized cropped black tee. She carried a black chain bag and styled statement gold rings, stacked chains, and large sunglasses.

Tia Mowry is all smiles while working up a sweat at the gym in L.A. Wednesday 19 Oct 2022. CREDIT: GP / MEGA

On bottom, the “Twitches” star styled black high-waisted leggings with a sleek and comfortable finish.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

Tia Mowry is all smiles while working up a sweat at the gym in L.A. Wednesday 19 Oct 2022. CREDIT: GP / MEGA

Leaning into athleisure aesthetics, Mowry laced up colorful Nike Air Max Correlate with thick rubber soles and an oversized silhouette that made the shoes much more casual.

Tia Mowry is all smiles while working up a sweat at the gym in L.A. Wednesday 19 Oct 2022. CREDIT: GP / MEGA

Unlike sport-oriented sneakers, Chunky sneakers are a cushier round style made for comfort and stability rather than running or climbing. The sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s but reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years