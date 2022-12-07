Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Beige Hoodie With Matching Sweatpants & Nike Blazer Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry took some extra time in her closet on Tuesday to take a mirror selfie which she posted on Instagram.

The “Sister, Sister” actress kept things comfy with a beige matching sweatsuit for her pic. To accessorize, Mowry added a black beanie to the look with a pair of gold hoops, a thin gold chain, and a beaded bracelet.

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie in her closet at home on Dec. 6, 2022.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black Nike Blazer sneakers. The high-top shoes have a contrasting look with black leather filling the majority of the shoe while the sole, the infamous Swoosh symbol, and the pull tab were bright white. These sneakers are now known for their traction and durability.

Nike Blazer Sneakers CREDIT: Nike

This comfy look has become a favorite of Mowry, as she also wore Nikes and a sweatsuit for Thanksgiving with her sister Tamera Mowry and the rest of their family.

When she’s not having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry”, Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots.

Mowry has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Aperlai to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. The actress has been gravitating towards vibrant colors lately as she was seen hitting the streets of West Hollywood in a hot pink dress and long wool coat after grabbing dinner at Catch Steak with a friend.

