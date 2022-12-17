Tia Mowry Debuts Braided Bob Haircut in Leather Blazer & Strappy Sandals

Tia Mowry showed off her new hairdo in a video posted to her Instagram today. The “Sister, Sister” actress shared the process, from washing and braiding to cutting her hair, before styling an outfit inspired by her new look.

The former Disney Channel star styled a tailored black leather blazer which she layered overtop a sleeveless tank top tucked into high-waisted black trousers. Mowry’s slacks featured slits at the bottom hem that made for an interesting silhouette that spotlighted her shoes.

The 44-year-old fashionista layered on sparkling gold chain necklaces fitted with flat pendants and added large gold hoops to match.

Mowry accompanied her all-black ensemble with coordinating black strappy sandals featuring geometric squared toes to complete her look. The strappy style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heels. The style had straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. For Mowry, they worked on adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble. Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above for a small boost.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

