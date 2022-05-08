Tia Mowry Celebrates Mother’s Day With Her Daughter in Neon Dress, Thong Sandals and $5 Flamingo Earrings

Tia Mowry boosted a vibrant outfit with matching heels — and plenty of bling — for Mother’s Day. The actress shared her latest look in an Instagram Reel filmed from her colorful walk-in closet, featuring her daughter Cairo Mowry, in a special partnership with Claire’s.

In the video for the affordable brand, the “Twitches” star wore a bold yellow dress with a deep neckline, twisted bodice and front cutout — plus exaggerated rounded sleeves. As seen in the video, her look was complete with Claire’s $5 pink flamingo drop earrings and heart-shaped sunglasses — as well as matching gold bracelets that Cairo picked out.

Cairo Mowry was equally colorfully dressed for the occasion, wearing a striped dress with a pink handbag and metallic sandals.

Related Gabrielle Union Sings to Ducks With Her Daughter in Polo Dress and Fluffy Slippers for Mother's Day Venus Williams Tries the Thong Sandal Trend Wearing a Black Crystallized Pair With a White Dior Top and a Leather Miniskirt Olivia Culpo Serves Chic Glamour in Thong Sandals & Floral Mini Skirt for Michael Kors Cocktail Party

“Nothing is better than getting ready with my mini-me and seeing the pure joy she finds in getting dressed up in @Clairesstores accessories for Mother’s Day,” Tia Mowry captioned the sweet video. “As a mom, I do my best to instill the importance of confidence and self expression, empowering her to choose what makes her happy and Claire’s has something for everyone. Happy Cairo, happy momma, and happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing mommas out there.”

When it came to shoes, Tia Mowry created a monochrome ensemble with matching strappy sandals. Her yellow set, which perfectly matched her dress, featured crossed toe, thong and ankle straps in a square-toe silhouette. Thin kitten heels finished the pair, creating a summer-worthy and relaxed appearance.

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress‘ social media often includes her young daughter in playful and optimistic family photos and videos. In fact, the star also shared another sweet Instagram video of the pair dancing together on Saturday as well.

Sandals like Mowry’s are a top summer trend, particularly due to their similarities to flip flops and Y2K styles. Most silhouettes feature thin soles, block or stiletto heels with geometric or angled thong straps, such as new pairs by Abacaxi, Gianvito Rossi and Vince Camuto. Aside from Mowry, stars including Zendaya, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have also slipped on thong sandals by Valentino, Dries van Noten and Miu Miu in recent weeks.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Discover more stars in thong heels in the gallery.