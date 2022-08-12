Tia Mowry Delivers Fierce Runway Walk In Barely-There Heels & Pink Jumpsuit Poolside

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry showcased her stylish sartorial sense with the perfect set of heels to match. On Wednesday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a Instagram video where she put her best foot forward with a fierce catwalk alongside the backyard pool turning its pavement into her runway.

Mowry’s fingers are on the pulse when it comes to Instagram Reels. Her creativity comes through with seamless transitions that stay on beat with her selection of background music or viral sounds. This time, the “Family Reunion” actress exuded confidence as she ran her fingers through her hair and teases her curls up.

“The curls are out and ready to play!! Okay okay! #BlackGirlMagic,” Mowry wrote under the clip.

The entertainer styled her voluminous curls half up, half down and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings. When it came to the outfit, Mowry made a case for the summer season in a baby pink jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with wide short sleeves, a sharp structured collar and front-facing pockets. The jumpsuit partially zips up with two symmetrical compartments on each side the chest and was held together with a thick belt and had a cropped leg.

In true fashion form, Mowry completed her look with black stiletto sandals. The sleek shoe style featured a transparent strap, wrapped tightly around the ankle and was set on a thin heel. PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

