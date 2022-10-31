Tia Mowry Gets Festive in Metallic Dress & Crystal-Embellished Gold Heels for Lilly Singh’s Diwali Party

Tia Mowry understood the assignment for Lilly Singh’s Diwali party this weekend.

The former Disney Channel star wore a Jonathan Simkhai metallic hot pink minidress to the themed party. Her long sleeve dress featured a turtleneck with a gold all-over swirled pattern. The designer dress also had button cuffs and a zipper closure on the back.

@tiamowry That Diwali drip ✨💃🏽 Thanks @lilly for a great night; I had a blast celebrating with you!! ♬ YOU HVES BE TRIPPIN – M 🫶🏾.

Mowry accessorized with a matching pink and gold jewelry set with two mittens bracelets and dramatic dangle earrings. She also added more arm pieces with gold-linked and beaded bracelets which were hidden under her cuffs.

Tia Mowry attended the Lilly Singh’s Diwali party on Oct. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The actress kept the ensemble sparkling all the way down to her footwear with gold Rene Caovilla open-toe sandals. The metallic heels featured a sock-like crystal-embellished mesh that followed shortly over the ankle strap. The 4-inch stilettos were handmade with gold leather. The embellished sandals are from the designer’s Galaxia Icons collection.

A closer look at the Galaxia sandals by Rene Caovilla

Mowry kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail that was fastened by a gold embroidered cuff. Her glamorous makeup featured a hot pink halo eye and a nude lip.

The former Disney Channel star’s stiletto heels are just a small glimpse of the vast shoe collection she has. When she’s not attending a friend’s party or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry”, Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Adidas to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. The actress was recently seen making a show-stopping appearance at the Variety Power of Women’s event wearing sparkling pyramid heels and a sheer Fendi top.

