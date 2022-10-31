Tia Mowry Gets Festive in Metallic Dress & Crystal-Embellished Gold Heels for Lilly Singh’s Diwali Party

Tia Mowry understood the assignment for Lilly Singh’s Diwali party this weekend.
The former Disney Channel star wore a Jonathan Simkhai metallic hot pink minidress to the themed party. Her long sleeve dress featured a turtleneck with a gold all-over swirled pattern. The designer dress also had button cuffs and a zipper closure on the back.
@tiamowry
That Diwali drip ✨💃🏽 Thanks @lilly for a great night; I had a blast celebrating with you!!
Mowry accessorized with a matching pink and gold jewelry set with two mittens bracelets and dramatic dangle earrings. She also added more arm pieces with gold-linked and beaded bracelets which were hidden under her cuffs.
The actress kept the ensemble sparkling all the way down to her footwear with gold Rene Caovilla open-toe sandals. The metallic heels featured a sock-like crystal-embellished mesh that followed shortly over the ankle strap. The 4-inch stilettos were handmade with gold leather. The embellished sandals are from the designer’s Galaxia Icons collection.
Mowry kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail that was fastened by a gold embroidered cuff. Her glamorous makeup featured a hot pink halo eye and a nude lip.
The former Disney Channel star’s stiletto heels are just a small glimpse of the vast shoe collection she has. When she’s not attending a friend’s party or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry”, Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Adidas to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. The actress was recently seen making a show-stopping appearance at the Variety Power of Women’s event wearing sparkling pyramid heels and a sheer Fendi top.
