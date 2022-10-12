Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers.

The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie before heading to the gym on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The actress further added to her outfit with large silver hoops which, although not very practical for the gym, offered a more relaxed and put-together touch. Mowry styled her hair up and out of her face in a ponytail and went bare-faced.

Lacing up proper workout attire, Mowry sported white sneakers with contrasting rubber black soles and white laces. The footwear style is much like any other sporty shoe, made with a flexible, breathable, and aerodynamic mesh made for running on the treadmill or simply snapping selfies.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie before heading to the gym on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When Mowry isn’t working up a sweat in cushy sneakers, the author’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands like Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Slip into white sneakers with these sleek options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see some of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks over the years.