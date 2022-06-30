Tia Mowry Debuts New Jumbo Box Braids With Denim Boy Shorts, Graphic Shirt & Hidden Heels

Summer is officially here and the new season grants the opportunity to try a new hairstyle and switch up your wardrobe. Several celebrities are doing just that, taking to social media to show of their head-to-toe warm weather looks.

Tia Mowry debuted a new protective hairstyle on Wednesday. The “Sister, Sister” star gave her followers a behind-the-scene look as she sits in a stylist chair and gets jumbo knotless box braids, while “Sticky” by Drake plays in the background. Knotless braids has taken over the beauty industry. It is one of the most popular protective hairstyles due to its endless versatility, low maintenance and enhances growth.

“Where all my protective style girls at? I love a good protective style and how versatile they can be. And there’s something about braid that make me feel sexy and fun. Anybody else?” she captioned the upload.

The “Family Reunion” actress looked summertime fine in the video pairing a dark Rolling Stone graphic t-shirt with light wash high-waist denim shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a gold chain and oversized thin hoop earrings. Unfortunately, her footwear was not visible, but it would be no surprise if she rounded out the look with pointed-toe pumps, lace-up sandals or sleek sneakers.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.