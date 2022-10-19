Tia Mowry Dances in Denim Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Ankle Boots for Instagram

Tia Mowry is back with another outfit-of-the-day style. The actress recently took to Instagram to share another fashion moment with 11 million followers.

The “Twitches” star uploaded a video to the platform of her dancing in her house. The actress wore a white top tucked into a pair of dark-wash denim shorts with slight hemline rips. Mowry opted for a layered look, coupling her tee with a button-up, cropped denim jacket that entails two oversize pockets, an exaggerated collar, and flared sleeves.

Mowry glammed up with a classic smoky eye and accessorized in large silver hoops, a jewelry choice she often wears, along with several gold rings. She styled her hair in a curly side part.

As for footwear, Mowry combined her denim outfit with a pair of coordinating, noir-hued, sharp ankle boots. Her footwear choice featured a silver buckle on each shoe’s side, crystal embellishments, and a block heel with a sculpted edge. This footwear style has debuted as part of collections from Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Fendi and can elevate any everyday and eveningwear style. They often arrive in leather, mesh, and suede material and feature a range of vibrant and signature colorways, such as Valentino’s hot pink ‘Tan-Go Platform’ from the design house’s Pink PP line and Prada’s ‘Tronchetti’ ones in black.

Mowry has often melded her looks with several boot designs, including tall and block-heeled ones. When she’s not on set, the actress also slips into slingbacks, pumps, sandals, and Nike sneakers. For the premiere of Showtime’s “The First Lady,” Mowry arrived at the event in black ankle strap stilettos that comprised woven vamp element, pointed heel, and sharp insole. More recently, she stepped out for Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2022 Gala in Maison Valentino’s platform pumps with a sky-high block heel and mini buckle affixture with the fashion house’s emblem on its strap.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years