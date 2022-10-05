Tia Mowry Lights Up The Room in Pink Flouncy Dress, Matching Strappy Sandals & Oversized Hoop Earrings

Tia Mowry took to her Instagram yesterday, sharing a bright pink look. The star styled a flouncy garment and matching heels in a quick outfit of the day selfie, which she posted to her Story.

The spirited ensemble consisted of a knee-length dress with exaggerated pleated sleeves and a wrap-around neckline. The dress, whose pattern looked like a blush-colored Pollock painting, was cinched with a string belt and brought inwards to alter the silhouette. Mowry’s skirt, much like the top half of the dress, featured a gathered effect that brought the hem out more for a voluminous appearance.

The “Twitches” cast member styled her dark hair up and out of her face in two slicked-up space buns and accessorized her wears with witchy whimsical beaded bracelets, crystal necklaces, stacked mixed metal anklets, and gigantic gold hoops. Unlike her dress, the former Disney Channel star’s makeup was subdued and neutral.

Tia Mowry sharing her outfit on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

For footwear, Mowry slipped into blush pink strappy sandals boasting thick and secure straps and silver clasps with thin curved heels, around two to three inches. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When Mowry isn’t opting for strappy heels or clear PVC, the author’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands like Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

