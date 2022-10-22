Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels

Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels.

The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves.

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades.

Tia Mowry showing off her outfit on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

The shine was non-stop, Mowry making an even bigger statement in sharp pointed toe pumps dotted with high shine crystals. The footwear featured thin black straps that crossed over the top of the mom of one’s feet, securing the shoes in place. The heels, which were around 3 to 4 inches, were a thin stiletto style with flat triangular bottoms.

When Mowry isn’t styling major looks, the author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.