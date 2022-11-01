Tia Mowry Transforms Into Morticia Addams in Velvet Dress & Pointy Pumps for Halloween Activities With Her Kids

Celebrities have been making the most of the spooky season, pulling out all the stops for their costumes and enjoying outdoor activities with their kids.

Tia Mowry uploaded a series of pictures and videos on Instagram while celebrating Halloween with her two children, Cree Hardrict and Cairo Hardrict from her previous marriage to Cory Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star made sure to dress the part for the fun festivities, transforming herself into Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family.”

The actress wore all-black attire, which consisted of a black velvet dress and matching pointy pumps. For glam, the entertainer went with a smokey eye and neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. Sticking to a chill vibe, Mowry simply accessorized with a small shoulder bag.

Following the Addams theme, Mowry’s eldest son dressed up as Pugsley Addams in a black and white striped shirt, with shorts and boots to match. While her youngest daughter channeled Wednesday Addams in a black dress with stockings and boots.

The group enjoyed a night of fun at a Halloween village. For the spooky moment, Mowry added a knee-length duster coat to her outfit and changed the pumps for chunky boots. She uploaded a video of herself catching snowflakes. Set to Doja Cat’s “Streets,” the quick clip sees Mowry standing in the middle of the street while trying to catch snowflakes in her hand.

Completing Mowry’s look was a set of black leather boots. The silhouette had a round toe and laced up to the top. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

