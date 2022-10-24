Tia Mowry Sparkles In Sheer Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps

Tia Mowry has become the internet’s go-to girl for fashion inspiration. The “Sister, Sister” star made yet another stylish sartorial statement in her latest Instagram Reel.

Set to Ice Spice’s hit single, “Munch” the video sees the “Twitches” actress posing around in the house in sparkling fashion.

“You’re entering the season where everything works out for you every time. Keep your head up and hoops big, ladies!! What’s one thing you’re doing for yourself this weekend?” Mowry captioned the post.

Mowry looked stunning in a glittering black midi dress. The piece had long sheer sleeves with small triangle cutouts on the bodice and an extreme thigh-high center split. To further elevate the moment, the “Whole New You” author accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and styled half of her hair in bantu knots and let her curly tresses cascade on her shoulders. For glam, Mowry went with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry completed her look with a pair of PVC pumps. The shoe style had a clear triangular pointed-toe, a bedazzled strap that wrapped around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

