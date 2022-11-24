Tia Mowry Runs A Bath In Sparkling Fringe Top With Denim Miniskirt & 6-Inch Platform Heels

Tia Mowry gave her ensemble a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Sister, Sister” alum uploaded a new Reel video where she jokes about always wanting to soak in a bath.

“I’m bed, bath and beyond done,” Mowry captioned the post along with two laughing emojis.

Set to Saucy Santana’s, “Walk” the recording sees the television star strutting through her home and making her way into her bathroom and she draws herself a bath.

When it came to the outfit, Mowry wore a cropped purple plaid top that included two black strips at the front and a sparkling fringe hemline. She complemented the fun garment with a black miniskirt.

Mowry parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. For glam, the “Family Reunion” star went with soft makeup and a neutral pout. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a bevy of gold bracelets.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with patent platform heels. The silhouette had a thin strap that wrapped around the ankle, a slightly, pointed chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch rectangular block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years