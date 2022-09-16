×
Tia Mowry Goes From Edgy To Sophisticated Boss in Video Set To Doja Cat’s ‘Tia Tamera’

By Melody Rivera
Showtime’s FYC Event And Premiere For “The First Lady” – Arrivals
Tia Mowry had two standout fashion moments while she strutted to the new Doja Cat‘s “Tia Tamera” remix on Instagram. The actress had fun while trying different outfits and making transitions to the music that was inspired by her and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

Mowry started off in an edgy look sporting a black cutout top with a silver studded leather mini skirt. She then transitioned into a business sophisticated look with a turquoise blazer skirt set over the cutout top. She slipped into black open-toe stilettos featuring an ankle strap for both looks.

The actress paired the grunge look with an assortment of gold bracelets, a thinly linked ‘C’ pendant chain that stands for her two kids Cairo and Cree, an amethyst gemstone necklace, and a pair of oversized hoops. Mowry kept her hair in the same style for both looks, keeping it down with a natural curl in the back with four mini buns surrounding her face.

The actress captioned the transition video, “When there’s a @dojacat remix…y’all know I gotta pull out all the stops!! 😏 What’s your favorite song right now?!”

The former Disney Channel star likes to pair bright bold colors with blouses and dresses. The actress also loves a stiletto moment but will never say no to a classic pair of sneakers. Mowry can rock a fashion piece from any brand whether its designer like Dior pumps or affordable like Aperlai boots.

