Tia Mowry Twins With Her Daughter In a Neon Orange Dress and PVC Pumps

Tia Mowry went matchy-matchy with her daughter Cairo on Instagram.

The Reel posted yesterday set to Ktlyn’s “Big Mad” sees the pair dancing along to the song, dressed first in identical silky pink floral PJs. The mother-daughter duo held hands as Mowry transitioned to the next shot which revealed them both wearing neon orange dresses.

The “Sister Sister” star twirled around with her daughter in the mid-length piece, the style fitted with prominent puffed shoulders and a plunging neckline. The colorful dress was adorned with a large bow that sat neatly on the bodice, offering the ensemble a whimsical addition.

The Disney actress took a maximalist approach to accessorizing the dress. Mowry donned a plethora of stacked gold necklaces, bangles, and rings. Her daughter danced along in an orange and white tropical dress. The “mini me” wore her hair up in a similar style to her mom’s fastened in place with a bright orange hair clip.

When it came down to the shoes, the mom of two wore a PVC pump to match the pre-existing vibrancy in her outfit. The shoe style featured sharp heels with an orange base and clear straps. The unique addition offered Mowry a cohesive color story all the way down to her feet. Little Cairo wore white strappy sandals that remained a more comfortable option, especially to dance around in.

When Mowry isn’t opting for blazing neons or clear PVC, the author’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

