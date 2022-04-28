Tia Mowry Twirls With Daughter Cairo in Twinning Denim Outfits & Barely-There Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Wednesday, Tia Mowry shared the cutest twinning moment with her 3-year-old daughter Cairo Hardrict on Instagram. The “Sister, Sister” alum uploaded a video of herself and her mini me in denim clothing.

“Twinning with my little mini me. Can she stay this little forever?” Mowry wrote under the post.

The mother and daughter duo is all smiles before spinning in circles and doing duck walks to show off their outfits. Mowry was casually chic in an oversized denim jacket that was adorned with pink and yellow prints allover. The light-wash overcoat was complete with a sharp structured collar and wide pockets.

The “Quick Fix Kitchen” author continued to make a fashionable statement by pairing her jacket with a basic white top and high-waist denim shorts. Mowry slicked her hair back into a layered braided ponytail and added a bronzy smokey eye with a neutral glossy pout. To further elevate the moment, she added large thin hoop earrings and chunky chain bracelets.

Cairo was equally as stylish and made a case for spring in a short-sleeve denim dress and lace socks with pink ankle boots.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Seventeen Again” actress slipped into a pair of PVC pumps. The high heels had a clear pointed-toe, a nude outer sole and sat on top of a thin stiletto heel.

Mowry has a penchant for monochromatic moments, refined classics, bold separates and jumpsuits. Her footwear choices are equally as stylish. The “Family Reunion” star has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy sandals, knee-high boots and metallic pumps.

