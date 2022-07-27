Tia Mowry Chicly Dances in Schoolgirl-Inspired Mini Skirt, Cardigan & Dior Slingback Heels

Tia Mowry took to Instagram today in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit to showcase her dancing skills to Lil Mama’s “Lipgloss.” The outfit felt subtly inspired by “Mean Girls” because of the pink palette and silhouettes.

Mowry wore a cream cardigan with plaster of pink roses all across the fabric. The sweater looked soft to the touch as Mowry kept it unbuttoned, with a cute pink bow in the center. Underneath her sweater was a ribbed white tank top, tucked into her light pink pleated tennis skirt. Tennis skirts have always been trendy for their schoolgirl embodiment. The pleated ends bring so much to the shape of the flared skirt, as seen by Mowry.

The “Sister Sister” actress decorated herself in an assortment of jewelry as her left arm had an immense variety of gold bracelets. Behind the large bow on her garment was a small and quaint necklace with a pendant. Mowry also wore a pair of large silver hoops as her statement jewelry in this fun and playful look.

The “Twitches” star wore her hair down the middle, as her hair laid over her shoulders with soft curls. The choice of curls with this look was spot-on as the overall aesthetic was supposed to be soft, playful, and feminine.

She coordinated the look with pointy Dior slingback pumps that brought much flavor to the outfit. They kept the spirit of the preppy look that Mowry was going for but also contributed to the soft and feminine tones.

