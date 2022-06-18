×
Ready for Wine, Tia Mowry Does Dancing Trend in House Dress & Nike Air Max Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
If you take a quick gander at her Instagram, it’s evident that Tia Mowry loves to have fun and dance for her followers.

This was put on display again Wednesday when the former “Sister, Sister” star showed off some of her dance moves in a new video reel. “You guys send me a dancing trend, you better believe I’m doing it every damn time! 🎉,” she captioned the playful post.

In the video, the 43-year-old mom of two can be seen dancing in front of a mirror with her back to the camera. She’s wearing a long, loose-fitting white dress paired with white and black Nike Air Max sneakers featuring vibrant pops of pink. Writing over the video reads: “When I’m home alone with no kids, no husband, and about to pour some wine.”

Donning sneakers on Instagram is a bit of a departure for the Spice By Tia Mowry founder, who can often be found sporting sleek looks complete with high heels. Just yesterday, for instance, she shared another reel that sees her wearing a thigh-skimming white shirt dress with sharp pointy-toe, see-through pumps.

And last month, Mowry celebrated Mother’s Day in a bold neon yellow mini dress paired with strappy high-heel thong sandals in the same color. The “Twitches” star is known to reach for top shoe brands like Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin as well as more affordable options from Steve Madden and Topshop. And when she’s not wearing white, she tends to lean towards colorful outfits as well as denim-on-denim.

