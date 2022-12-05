Tia Mowry Channels Bratz Doll in Pink Minidress & 6-Inch Versace Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry showed us what it feels like to be a doll in high-rise platform sandals. In a video shared to her Instagram account last weekend, the actress reminisced about her character Sasha, who she voiced in the animated series Bratz (2005–2006).

“Literally. Remember Sasha from Bratz!? This is her now…feel old yet?? 🤣 I’m so proud to have played the Black Bratz doll. She has a passion for fashion, and so do I,” Mowry captioned.

Channeling the likes of the Bratz doll, Mowry went full Barbiecore in a pink minidress from Jonathan Simkhai, featuring an asymmetric silhouette. Her accessories included her dearest larger-than-life gold hoops, layered necklaces, and stacked bracelets.

On her feet, the author strapped into Versace satin platform pumps retailing for $1475. These satin-covered heels are elevated with a chunky block heel, embellished with crystal details, and complete with an eye-catching Medusa charm adorned on the ankle strap. If Barbiecore ever manifested as a shoe, it would be these 6-inch heels. The allure of the pink platform has intrigued celebrities like Beyonce, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh.

Versace satin platform pumps CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Over the past year, Mowry has taken a keen liking to show off her personal style through her inventive Instagram Reels and TikToks. The actress has an adventurous spirit regarding footwear, as her styles span across the spectrum. Whether it’s Nike Air Max sneakers or Stuart Weitzman pumps, she’s going to make it count.

