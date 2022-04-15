×
Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17.

Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived on the brown carpet. The “Sister, Sister” alum was utterly chic in a vibrant pastel blue ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a sleek blazer that had wide lapels and sharp, structured shoulders. To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, “The Quick Fix Kitchen” author coordinated the outerwear with a matching top and high-waist shorts.

Tia Mowry, Blue Outfit, Black Strappy Sandals
Tia Mowry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” held at the Directors Guild Theatre on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Loni Love, Tia Mowry
Loni Love and Tia Mowry at the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The podcast host amped up the glam factor by pulling her raven locs back into a low side bun and accessorizing with stud earrings and multiple bracelets. To ground things, Mowry slipped into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels was accented with a knot ankle strap and sat on a high stiletto heel.

Tia Mowry, Black Sandals
A closer look at Tia Mowry’s black sandals at Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Mowry has a penchant for monochromatic moments, refined classics, bold separates and jumpsuits. Her footwear choices are equally as stylish. The “Family Reunion” star will likely complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals, knee-high boots or metallic pumps.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Pop on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.

Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $69.30.

London Rag Sherri Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55

Christian Louboutin black strappy sandal
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $845

