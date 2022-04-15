Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17.

Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived on the brown carpet. The “Sister, Sister” alum was utterly chic in a vibrant pastel blue ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a sleek blazer that had wide lapels and sharp, structured shoulders. To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, “The Quick Fix Kitchen” author coordinated the outerwear with a matching top and high-waist shorts.

Tia Mowry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” held at the Directors Guild Theatre on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Loni Love and Tia Mowry at the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The podcast host amped up the glam factor by pulling her raven locs back into a low side bun and accessorizing with stud earrings and multiple bracelets. To ground things, Mowry slipped into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels was accented with a knot ankle strap and sat on a high stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s black sandals at Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Mowry has a penchant for monochromatic moments, refined classics, bold separates and jumpsuits. Her footwear choices are equally as stylish. The “Family Reunion” star will likely complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals, knee-high boots or metallic pumps.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Pop on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $69.30.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $845.