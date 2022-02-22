Tia Mowry Masters Color Blocking With Hot Pink Turtleneck Top, Shiny Purple Skirt and Blue Pointed-Toe Pumps

Tia Mowry at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere on December 13, 2021.

Tia Mowry is celebrating Black History Month in style. On Monday, the “Sister, Sister” alum dropped a new reel on her Instagram account. In the video, Mowry shows off her dance moves to James Brown’s, “Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud.”

“Celebrating all month, y’all #BlackHistoryMonth,” she wrote under the clip.

The recording kicks off with the “Family Reunion” star in a gold monochromatic outfit that consists of a long-sleeve top and a midi skirt. Both pieces were complete with ruched detailing all over. On her feet was a pair of sparkly gold ankle boots. The peep-toe silhouette featured glittery mesh fabric that went up past her ankles and a thick gold band across the toe.

While her first outfit was enough to her get fans talking, it was really her second look that set things off. The “Seventeen Again” actress eventually transitions into a bright ensemble. Mowry’s final look included a hot pink sleeveless turtleneck top which she paired with a shimmery high-waist purple skirt. She accessorized the colorful look with large gold hoop earrings, a thin necklace and several gold bracelets. The “Mostly Mom with Tia Mowry” host styled her hair into a half up, half down style and opted for smokey eye makeup with a nude lip.

As for footwear, Mowry continued with bold pops of color by slipping into blue pointed-toe pumps. Several celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Brooke Shields, Kate Middleton, Zendaya, Angela Simmons, Britney Spears and Saweetie have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Mowry is known for making savy style statements. She has a penchant for monochromatic moments, bright separates, sharp blazers, jumpsuits and trendy sweaters. Her footwear choices are equally as stylish. The “Whole New You” author will likes to complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals, knee-high boots and metallic pumps.

