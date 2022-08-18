Tia Mowry Celebrates Black Hair With Multiple Styles & Pays Tribute To Trailblazing Black Figures in Strappy Stiletto Sandals With Beyonce’s New Music

Tia Mowry frequently makes savy style statements in bold outfits on social media, and this time the “Sister, Sister” alum made her hair the focal point of her latest upload.

In a new Instagram Reel video, Mowry can be seen modeling a series of different hairstyles to Beyonce’s new “Renaissance” track, “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix.”

The “Family Reunion” star shared an empowering message about her crown to her followers alongside the video. “My crown is more than just self expression, it’s my story. No matter the style, Black hair not only tells our story but shares our history. I’m proud to have the freedom to express power through my hair. My crown is beautiful and I celebrate it every day!!” Mowry captioned the upload.

Mowry clearly loves to switch up her hair, and in the clip she highlights previous styles as an ode to the versatility of her hair. In the first image, the entertainer wears a white button-down dress. She eventually transitions to a light blue tuxedo and baby blue turtleneck with her hair styled in Bantu knots and a ponytail.

For the third, the “Game” alum showcases another peplum-sleeved piece in a vivid fuchsia shade. Her hair was styled in a single braid with a heart braided on the right side of her head. Next, she styles a tight bun with a collared puffed sleeved denim number.

Another shot sees Mowry with a Bantu knot hairstyle and lilac dress. To continue a singular color palette, she coordinates a fiery red jacket with her hair parted in sections along her back. In the following image, she opted for a denim scoop-neck jacket with multi-hued stitches, jean cuffs, a matching skirt and her hair in twists.

In another image she wears a bun with her separated in sections similar to a cornrow, a brown and white plaid jacket, a gold bracelet, and silver rings. Mowry then attired a mauve turtleneck, boysenberry velvet tuxedo, and bottoms with a straight hairdo curled at the side for an all-purple outfit.

Denim makes another appearance as she premieres an all-jeans set featuring high-waisted shorts, a cropped jacket with rhinestones across its sleeves, a short pocket outline, and a curled hair pattern.

She then debuts a button-up collared black, white, and red fused shirt with box braids, followed by a white buttoned turtleneck silhouette. Mowry later debuts a high ponytail, orange top with floral embellishments across its neckline.

For her final look, she posed in a long-sleeve aquamarine tied knot top, dark-wash jeans, black heels, a curled ponytail, and a set of silver rings. She shook her head and moved around, revealing she completed the outfit with a pair of stiletto sandals.

