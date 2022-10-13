Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit.

Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection.

Tia Mowry posing for a mirror selfie inside her home. CREDIT: via Instagram

Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown hair with a voluminous natural curly style and did a subtle makeup featuring a light brown eye and a nude lip.

For this photo, Mowry chose to go barefoot. The actress, however, is often seen in athletic sneakers at home and stiletto sandals on the red carpet. The actress has a vast shoe closet filled with classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers or glamorous pumps like crystal embellished pumps and metallic thigh-high boots.

Mowry can be seen wearing shoes from Nike and Aperlai to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. She recently attended the Variety Power of Women’s event in late September wearing sparkling pyramid heels and a sheer Fendi top.

