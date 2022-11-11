Tia Mowry Cozies Up in All-White Outfit With Hooded Sweater & Chunky Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry snapped a quick mirror selfie, of which she shared on her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress sporting a comfortable white athleisure set with chunky platform sneakers.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore an oversized drawstring sweatshirt overtop a zip-up turtleneck that peeked past the neckline of the hoodie. On bottom, Mowry wore matching sweats with a relaxed fit. Getting shady, the 44-year-old donned black sunglasses with round lenses and silver frames while her hair was strung up in a slicked-back ponytail.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie on her Instagram story today, Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

To go along with her cozy all-white set, Mowry kept things casual in Chloé’s Nama blanket-stitch recycled-mesh sneakers. The style features a bulky silhouette that further offered the ensemble athletic vibes. The sneakers were all white, laces included, with a slight lift to them thanks to the thick ribbed platform-style soles.

Related Tia Mowry Glows 'Different' in Miu Miu Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Feathered Miniskirt Tia Mowry Transforms Into Morticia Addams in Velvet Dress & Pointy Pumps for Halloween Activities With Her Kids Tia Mowry Gets Festive in Metallic Dress & Crystal-Embellished Gold Heels for Lilly Singh's Diwali Party

Chloé’s Nama Platform Sneakers CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

White platform sneakers are a closet staple for many celebrities, Mowry included, thanks to their versatility and chunky nostalgic silhouette. Whether with sweats or leggings, and dresses or shorts, platform sneakers are a cushy and endlessly stylish addition to any ensemble.

Chunky sneakers like Mowry’s were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years