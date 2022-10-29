Tia Mowry Amps Up Workout Outfit With Alo Yoga and Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry posed for an athletic mirror selfie, shared on her Instagram Story yesterday. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress clad in black athleisure with wild animal print sneakers.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a black plain tee overtop a matching sports bra and black Alo Yoga running shorts with a curved hem. Although not quite practical for a work out, Mowry went crazy on the accessories front, styling stacked gold bracelets, anklets, hoops, and a ring for a more maximalist approach.

Tia Mowry taking a selfie on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Leaning into athleisure aesthetics, Mowry laced up Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers with thick rubber soles and an oversized silhouette that made the shoes much more casual. The style consisted of a black mesh top with white and black cheetah print soles and black laces. The cozy style melds the athletic world with leisure wear thanks to the funky pattern and fit.

Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers. CREDIT: Via Adidas

When Mowry isn’t working up a sweat, the author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

