Teyana Taylor Suits Up for Date Night at Thom Browne

Teyana Taylor means business in chic tailoring.

The “Bare Wit Me” singer was spotted while leaving the Thom Browne show in New York City yesterday evening with her husband, Iman Shumpert.

Teyana Taylor in a blue suit while leaving the Thom Browne show in New York on April 29, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Taylor wore a slouchy blue suit. The jacket was more tailored and featured a white outlining that had a tactile element to it. Underneath, she donned a gray bralette that added a neat pop of color. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of baggy trousers that were also cropped to showcase her shoes.

Teyana Taylor in a blue suit while leaving the Thom Browne show in New York on April 29, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Taylor went bold with her accessories and opted for a pair of sleek black sunglasses, a set of pearl necklaces, a black leather dog-shaped handbag from Thom Browne, a sparkly dramatic earring and a teddy bear dressed in a gray suit. She also popped on a pair of white socks that matched her fuzzy bucket hat.

A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s lace-up Thom Browne wedges. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete her look, Taylor slipped on a pair of white and black lace-up shoes from Thom Browne that had a flared heel in a wedge design. The shoes also had a pointed-toe design and a semi-platform sole for a modern feel.

When it comes to Taylor’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black and white moon-printed maxi dress by Marine Serre while celebrating DJ Khaled getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. She also wore a black Allover Moon Jumpsuit by Marine Serre paired with red velvet knee-high boots while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” held at Goya Studios.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes incorporate oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

