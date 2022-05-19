Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Singer in Firefly’s Latex Bodysuit & Platform Heels

Teyana Taylor was announced as the winner of season seven of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night after performing as Firefly on the show.

Dressed in a glossy black latex bodysuit featuring a corseted design with glittering details and pointed shoulders; shiny black platform boots completed her look to perform judge Robin Thicke’s emotional “Lost Without U” during the finale episode.

When host Nick Cannon asked her why she decided to be on the show, she responded by saying, “I was like this would be something really nice to do, and just be able to just sing and it’ll be fun again, and there’s just no judgment.” The 31-year-old R&B artist added, “Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Taylor recently announced an extended run of her farewell tour, which will take place this summer, and has no plans for releasing new music at the moment. “Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our Roses even after the Last Petal falls,” the mom of two said in a statement.

This follows Taylor’s appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where she hit the red in Las Vegas in a head-turning look that consisted of a black bandeau top, embellished black pants and huge Balenciaga x Crocs shoes.

Teyana Taylor wearing a black bandeau top with low-rise black pants and Balenciaga x Crocs shoes at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

A close look at Teyana Taylor wearing black Balenciaga Crocs platform shoes with black leather pants featuring stud details all over.

