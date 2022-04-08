Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Glam in Allover Moon Logo Jumpsuit & Pyramid Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Teyana Taylor served up some edgy street style at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” held at Goya Studios on Thursday night. The multi-hyphenate superstar joined the famous family to get a first look at the reality series, which officially premieres on April 14.

Taylor arrived in an ankle-length leather coat, which she wore over a Black Allover Moon Jumpsuit by Marine Serre. The recycled stretch nylon jersey features a crewneck, long-sleeves, concealed zip closure at the back and the label’s signature logo print in red. The one-piece currently retails for $610.

Teyana Taylor spotted leaving the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, CA on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Teyana Taylor at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s, “The Kardashians” on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To elevate the moment, the “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker added red retro frames, a gold choker necklace and a large diamond ring. Taylor opted for a middle part and let her dark curly locs cascade down her back. She pulled it all together with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian's Dress With Silver Heels for 'The Kardashians' Premiere Kris Jenner Pops in Hot Pink Cape Dress With Studded Pumps at 'The Kardashians' Hulu Premiere With Corey Gamble Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Match in Champagne Dresses at 'The Kardashians' Hulu Premiere

Teyana Taylor spotted leaving the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, CA on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The musician rounded things out with red velvet knee-high boots. The smooth and soft silhouette included a long triangular pointed toe and sat atop a minuscule pyramid heel. Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines a tomboy swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

See stars at the Hulu premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’

Slip into a pair of red boots for a bold finish.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Ceeya 9×9 Over The Knee Heeled Boots, $70 (was $120)..

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Nine West Eardy Suede Knee-High Boots, $127.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Lunia Pointed Toe Boot, $83 (was $139).