Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Street Style in Nike Dunk Off-White Sneakers with Graphic T-Shirt for GMC Hummer Ev x Don C Event

Teyana Taylor pulled out some street-style staples for the GMC Hummer Ev x Don C event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The multi-hyphenate entertainer put an edgy spin on a casual ensemble for the occasion. The campaign launch turned into a star-studded affair as Paris Jackson and Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns also attended.

Taylor arrived in a black short-sleeve vintage graphic T-shirt. She complemented the vintage top with baggy pants that featured patent lining on the outseam. To further elevate the moment, the “Bare With Me” singer covered her long dark tresses with a Louis Vuitton hat. She continued to accessorize with black sunglasses and a silver choker necklace. Sticking to a chill vibe, Taylor opted for a fresh face no makeup look but added a glossy neutral pout.

Teyana Taylor attends the GMC Hummer EV campaign launch event with Don C held on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Another eye-catching element came from her Nike Dunk Low Off-White University sneakers in black and gold. The late Virgil Abloh pays homage to skate culture’s adoption of 1980’s Nike Basketball silhouettes with the Nike Dunk Low Off-White Michigan. This Dunk Low is comprised of a university gold leather upper with midnight navy overlays. A unique secondary lacing system, zip-ties, and signature Off-White text on the sides completes the design.

Nike Dunk Low Off-White University Sneakers. CREDIT: StockX

Teyana Taylor attends the GMC Hummer EV campaign launch event with Don C held on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is the queen of versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines a tomboy swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

