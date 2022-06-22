Tessa Thompson Gives Naked Dress Trend Galactic Twist With Thick Choker Necklace & Neutral Pointy Sandals for ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere

Tessa Thompson likes to have fun with fashion and her latest look proves it. The 38-year-old star put on quite the display as she hit the red carpet for the season four premiere of “Westworld” held at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday. Thompson plays Charlotte Hale in the HBO Max series, which debuts its fourth season on June 26th.

The Emmy nominated actress looked gorgeous and glamorous as she lead the way in a gold gown from Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer number was complete with a crinkly fabric throughout, boat neckline and long bell sleeves. The garment also had an open back, sans for two silk bows that held the dress together and a modest ruffled train.

Tessa Thompson attends HBO’s “Westworld” season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Tessa Thompson arrives on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of “Westworld” in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, Thompson wore her now-auburn hair in a low ponytail, tied down by the black ribbon choker she wore around her neck. She then accessorized with simple hoop earrings and a gorgeous pearl ring.

The fabric of her dress allowed for a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be nude sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole and thin stiletto heel. Sandals with straps are a top trend right now, due to their minimal construction and endless versatility.

Tessa Thompson on the red carpet at the “Westworld” season 4 premiere in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to red carpet fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best dressed lists. For footwear, the “Creed” star favors wrap-around heels, chunky combat boots, towering platform heels and leather loafers.