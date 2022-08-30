×
Tessa Thompson Brings Grunge Glamour in Sheer Black Dress and Vivienne Westood Bag For the 79th Venice International Film Festival

By Gabriela Keiderling
79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson arrives at the Hotel Excelsior
Vivienne Westwood Spring 2021 Collection
Vivienne Westwood Spring 2021 Collection
Vivienne Westwood Spring 2021 Collection
Vivienne Westwood Spring 2021 Collection
Stars arrived at the Venice International Film Festival this Monday in an assorted glamour of styles, with Tessa Thompson among the chic crowd.

The Men in Black: International actress wowed in a sheer yellow and black printed dress, underlaid with a black bra and dress pants, and accessorized with a Vivienne West patterned tote. The colors of Thompson’s outfit are aptly worn during this changing of seasons, with yellow, red, and green hues subtly nodding to the transition from August to September.

79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on August 30, 2022. 30 Aug 2022 Pictured: Tessa Thompson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA890344_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on August 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA
Thompson completed the look with red leather gloves bringing the streaks of red in the Vivienne Westwood bag. The bag’s yellow stripes lined with green bring summer and autumnal hues to the outfit, and the black base of the bag ties it into the underlay of the dress.

The actress’s shoes are the epitome of understated elegance, classy without distracting from the dress and bag.

79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on August 30, 2022. 30 Aug 2022 Pictured: Tessa Thompson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA890344_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson arrives at the Hotel Excelsior on August 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA
Tessa’s style has often been referred to as underrated chic, as she always manages to bring high fashion wherever she goes. Whether she’s strutting in Versace platform heels as she walks her dog or dons a fuzzy bucket hat while laying around the house, Tessa channels her inner designer wherever she goes. The Venice International Film Festival is only one example of Tessa stepping out in peak style, as her fashion clearly knows no bounds. Her impressive style is unique and exciting, always daring to toe the line (and doing so in the most classy heels no doubt).

