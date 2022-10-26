Tessa Thompson Puts Trendy Spin On Sharp Blazer with Chunky Platforms at Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ Event

Tessa Thompson put a trendy spin on business-chic style to host Neiman Marcus’ Make the Moment holiday campaign event. Held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, the celebration included the unveiling of the 2022 “Christmas Book” and Fantasy Gift offerings.

Thompson served a monochromatic moment at the affair, arriving in an all-black ensemble. The Emmy-nominated actress wore a sharp blazer jacket over a plunging bralette top. The double-breasted overcoat had slightly pointed shoulder pads with wide lapels and side slant pockets.

Tessa Thompson arrives at the launch of Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ holiday campaign event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Tessa Thompson attends the launch of Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ holiday campaign event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Thompson teamed both tops with slinky black trousers that included front pleats at the center. To further elevate the moment, the 38-year-old entertainer accessorized with small dainty earrings, several midi rings and a sparkling silver handbag.

Letting the look speak for itself, the “Creed” star opted for minimal makeup and pinned the front of her hair down and let the rest of her wavy tresses cascade on her shoulder.

When it came down to the shoes, Thompson appeared to tie her look together with a towering set of platform heels. The chunky silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants and had a stacked outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Tessa Thompson attends the launch of Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ holiday campaign event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists. For footwear, the “Creed” star favors wrap-around heels, chunky combat boots, towering platform heels, and leather loafers.

