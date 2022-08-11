Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look.

The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.”

The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous Vermont ice cream company’s signature packaging, with hits of bright blue and green meant to resemble the sky and green pastures. The eye-catching low-top shoe, which launched with a bang in 2020, also features a soft cow-print paneling, colorful tie-dye lining and dripping yellow Swooshes.

Due to the enormous popularity of the limited-edition “Chunky Dunky,” pairs typically sell for upward of $1,000 or more.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Taylor is known for her bold fashion choices and love of sneakers. If you take a quick look at the 31-year-old’s Instagram, you’ll find her modeling other Dunks, as well as retro Jordans and more modern takes, including Travis Scott’s Jordan Low in “Reverse Mocha.” She’s also a fan of Air Force 1s and Nike’s LD Waffle Sacai sneakers.

And this isn’t the first time the mother of two has shown off the Ben & Jerry’s collaboration. She styled them with a yellow jacket and T-shirt and black leather pants in a post from last fall.