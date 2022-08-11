Tayshia Adams Lets Her Feet Breathe in Velcro Strap Sandals With Colorful Striped Mini Dress in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tayshia Adams showcased her summer style while out in New York City on Monday. The former “Bachelorette” contestant was in a dress that matched the vivacity of her personality.

Tayshia Adams spotted out in New York City on August 8, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The 31-year-old TV personality wore a midi dress with a spread of contrasting colors. The front included a highlight of pink, which countered yellow stripes tat the back, while green stripes were on the side. The garment also had a slit on the end.

She accessorized with a neon green bag hooked around her forearm. The bright color matched the brightness of her dress, which kept everything cohesive and strategically playful. The drawstring bag had a gold buckle around the straps, and it allowed much room for necessary items. She didn’t wear any other jewelry around her wrists or necklace, instead, she wore a quaint anklet around her right ankle.

She left her hair down, the tresses wafting over her shoulders as the cool breeze hit the ends. As she held her phone close to her ear, even her phone case matched the bright ambiance of her attire.

Tayshia Adams spotted out in New York City on August 8, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

To finish the outfit with style, Adams slipped into a pair of Suicoke sandals. The slides featured two supportive velcro straps across the front. The white of the footwear was cohesive to the weaves of white displayed throughout her outfit.

