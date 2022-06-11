Taylor Swift Is a Modernized Boss with a Pinstripe Suit and Bright Red Pumps

Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday to showcase the short film she directed, “All Too Well,” wearing a look that made clear who was in charge.

The multi-talented star wore a pinstripe pantsuit, but eliminated a blazer and instead wore the tailored vest for a top. It featured a deep v-neck and multiple buttons. She wore matching pants that had a pleated waist and complimented her height immaculately.

This dark-blue color meshed well with her red lip color, creating a boss-like aesthetic. She wore her blonde hair down with a slight wave. Her accessories included two simple silver bracelets and a couple of rings, letting her red lip pull most of the attention.

Taylor Swift heads to the Beacon Theatre in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The rest of the attention went to her bold footwear — red pumps with a loafer design. The color by itself stood out, but the glossiness of the rich red made these shoes stand out from a mile away. And the silver embellishment on the front of the shoe added character, along with the black outlines across the shoe.

The overall look had a stylish business vibe to it and was a refreshing update to the classic menswear suit.

Swift has gone through many style changes throughout her reign as one of the most influential musicians to have ever graced pop culture. From her early beach waves and flowy dresses when she was starting out, to her platinum bob and two-piece ensembles — Swift has grown and is infusing her new style with some of her most essential likes.