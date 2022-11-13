Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”.

The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David Koma midi dress to the event. The designer gown featured a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps. The bottom of her gown was decorated with a sheer mesh embellished with emerald gemstones. The sparkling piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Swift accessorized with an array of gold earring cuffs and a set of rings.

The singer completed the look by slipping on a pair of black Guiseppe Zanotti velvet sandals. The open toe heels featured a slingback ankle strap. The solid sandals added height to the look with a 4 inch stiletto heel. Swift usually gravitates toward sparkling sandals from designer labels like Jimmy Choo and Aquazzura for a red carpet event.

Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV

The songwriter was styled by Joseph Cassell who has also worked with ​​Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Reba McEntire, and Beth Behrs.

The “Love Story” singer kept her dirty blond hair in a sleek style with infamous bangs facing towards her face bringing attention to her glamorous makeup featuring a green winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. Swift worked with hairstylist Jemma Muradian and makeup artist Lorrie Turk. When they are not working with the recording artist, the beauty duo is working on other stars like Reese Witherspoon, Sadie Sink, and Sara Bareilles.

The annual MTV EMAs celebrates the best music of the year and the biggest artists from around the world. This year’s event is hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi with performances from artists like David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, and Lewis Capaldi. Along with Swift, stars like Jack Harlow and Harry Styles are nominated for multiple awards tonight.