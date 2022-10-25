Taylor Swift Suits Up in Retro Geometric Blazer with Jimmy Choo Boots to Talk About ‘Midnights’ & New Tour on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after having released “Midnights.” The long-awaited full-length album has already begun to break records only a few days after its highly-anticipated release. Swift, who was clad in a power suit and sky-high footwear, spoke about her in-depth recording process, collaborations, and reveals hidden details fans may not have noticed from her self-directed music video for “Anti-Hero.”

Swift wore a suit from Dorothee Schumacher consisting of a tailored blazer jacket and straight-leg slacks, with the top neatly layered over a turtleneck most likely tucked into her trousers. The sleek style featured a retro-modern black and white geometric pattern made of rectangular figures heading in every direction, creating an optical illusion on the “Bejeweled” songstress’ body.

Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Women’s suits are tailored two-piece designs made specifically for a woman’s form. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce.

Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The beloved country meets pop star paired her structured look alongside sparkling silver Nickho Rey hoops that tied the expressive ensemble together. Swift meant business which meant styling her hair straight down and breaking out her signature bold red lip.

Further punctuating the black accents in her tailored set, the Grammy Award-winner stepped out in black platform Jimmy Choo boots that raised the lyricist to new heights, the impressive sleek footwear streamlining her look. The boots had block heel detailing that offered the artist support, while visually, the boots gave off a glossy shine that only made the shoe style more appealing. Already standing at a staggering 5’10, Swift simply towered above the crowd thanks to the added 3 to 4 inches the platforms provided.

