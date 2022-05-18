Taylor Swift Zips Up for NYU Graduation in Bodycon Dress & Leopard Pumps for Honorary Doctorate

Taylor Swift gets ready for NYU commencement, wearing her first-ever cap and gown.

The singer posted a video to Instagram today ahead of her graduation ceremony, gearing up to speak to the class of 2022. Swift was clad in a purple and black gown with an NYU logo, addressing the crowd of excited graduates.

The video begins with Swift riding in a car, wearing an oversized gray mock-neck sweatshirt with a red tee underneath. The video then shows Swift in a black bodycon dress with a scoop neck and thick spaghetti straps, slipping on heels.

The singer popped on her signature red lip and posed for photos, giving two thumbs up, before making her way to the ceremony in the same car, a smile on her face. The caption reads, “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU”.

Taylor Swift, second from right, participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP

While at the ceremony, Swift dons leopard-print pumps with a block heel. The shoe is an unconventional choice but an extremely cute addition to the simple look.

The heels are dotted with sparkles, black detailing peeking through the shiny bits. The block heel is easy to walk in, keeping functionality in mind while offering an interesting touch to the ensemble.

The black peeking through the silver matches the dress while the silver adds an eye-catching sparkle. A special moment calls for some special shoes, and Swift nails it.

