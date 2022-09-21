Taylor Swift Gets Fall-Ready To Announce Track 13 Name from New Album ‘Midnights’ in Blazer, Tee & Shorts

The queen of Easter Eggs is back with a seemingly straightforward answer — but not all fans are convinced.

After spending the evening at NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, Taylor Swift posted to her Instagram on Tuesday night. Her post followed TikTok’s tweet earlier in the day, saying to meet them at Taylor’s account at midnight.

In the video, the Grammy winner acknowledged that she has a habit of adding in clues while dropping new information on her music, but she was here to defy that. She started a new series called “Midnights Mayhem with Me,” after the name of her upcoming album, “Midnights,” out Oct. 21. The series shows Swift used a lottery ball cage filled with ping pong balls labeled 1 to 13, letting “fate” decide which song title she will announce. She pulled out a ball labeled 13, then announcing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind.”

In the video, Swift styled a brown blazer with dark brown button details on the sleeves and jacket closure. She wore a white tee under the blazer, and finished off off the outfit with a pair of shorts. She donned her signature red lip color and wore her blonde locks down in loose waves.

Through it seemed as though fate brought track 13’s name to light, some fans aren’t so sure. One of the top comments on the TikTok read “I’m not convinced they didn’t all say 13.”

Whether you choose to believe if it’s yet another clue or not, one thing is for sure: Taylor Swift continues to surprise us all. See you next time, at midnight of course.

