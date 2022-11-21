Taylor Swift Delivers Retro Gold Glamour in Plunging Jumpsuit & Sandals at AMAs 2022

Taylor Swift embodied retro glamour while attending the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Taking the stage, Swift accepted the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist in a sparkling jumpsuit with coordinating footwear. The “Anti-Hero” songstress won big tonight, also taking home the awards for favorite female country artist and favorite country album for her album “Red (Taylor’s Version.)”

Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Shining down to her feet, Swift’s golden jumpsuit by The Blonds consisted of a low-back halter-style bodice with a plunging neckline. The ensemble was belted shaping the silhouette. The trousers were straight-leg and high-waisted, coming to a tapered close at the artist’s ankles.

The ensemble was made of a champagne-colored fabric dotted with reflective crystals. Jumpsuits like hers dominated style trends from the 1960s until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

She accessorized her look with chunky gold bracelets and gold earrings. Swift’s hair was also very old-Hollywood, styled in cascading curls.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the country music star strapped on what appeared to be golden sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels offered the narrative songwriter a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility, including Swift.

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

