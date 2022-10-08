Taylor Russell Wows in Corseted Schiaparelli Gown and Pointed Toe Pumps for London Premiere of ‘Bones and All’

Taylor Russell joined attended the London premiere of her latest film “Bones and All” accompanied by her co-star and Hollywood darling Timothée Chalamet during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. Making a fashionable appearance at the event, newcomer Russell wore a full Schiaparelli look with gilded detailing and sharp shoes.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

Russell brought the romance in a black and gold gown shaped by a structured corset. The top half of the garment resembled a blazer with long sleeves and delicate floral embroidering on the lapels. The skirt, unlike the top half, was simple and straight, the style jutting out from under the tight corset. The “Escape Room” actress layered on sheer black tights and adorned her head with a wide-brimmed hat for good measure.

For footwear, the starlet stepped into sleek black pointed toe heels that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. The style, while not extraordinary, is a classic choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

In comparison to Russell’s brooding but elegant look, Chalamet wore an all-white Alexander McQueen suit consisting of a sharp asymmetrical double breasted, expertly tailored jacket accompanied by straight leg pleated cigarette trousers and entertaining jewelry.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Bones And All” is a drama and romance film that follows Maren Yearly, played by Taylor Russel, and Lee, played by Timothy Chalamet, as they navigate their painful pasts while kindling a blossoming relationship as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. The film is set to release Nov. 23, 2022. The film has been receiving lots of buzz thanks to it’s cannibal-driven plot.

Taylor Russell attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

