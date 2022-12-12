Tate McRae Gets Edgy in Leather Corset Top & Lug-Sole Boots for iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022

Tate McRae brought her nonchalant edge to the stage for iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball concert in Boston this weekend.

On Sunday night, the “What Would You Do?” singer took the stage at TD Garden in a slick leather outfit. For the occasion, McRae wore a red bodycon top with a structured corset bodice, paired with waxed black denim pants with a swinging thong-strap belt. A black leather bolero finished her outfit, complete with a black and white-stitched choker. McRae completed her ensemble with two delicate gold necklaces and earrings.

Tate McRae attends iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, McRae slipped on a pair of glossy lug-sole boots. Her black leather style featured rounded toes, crafted from smooth leather. Giving the “She’s All I Wanna Be” singer’s footwear an edge, however, were thick paneled rubber lug soles, adding a grungy height boost to her ensemble.

A closer look at McRae’s boots. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Tate McRae performs at iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is a national music tour by New York’s Z100, featuring various artists across multiple genres during the holiday season. Allowing artists to interact closely with their fans, this year’s tour includes stops in New York City, Washington, DC, Miami and Atlanta. The Jingle Ball’s 2022 lineup also features a wide variety of artists, including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max and Dove Cameron.

