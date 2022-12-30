Taraji P. Henson Meditates in Gold Printed Maxi Skirt & Thong Sandals in Bali

Practicing meditation and mindfulness, Taraji P. Henson posted a whole slew of images of her trip to Bali, Indonesia, on her Instagram Story. Posed under a large tree, the “Empire” star dressed in breezy clothing with comfortable thong sandals.

Henson’s look consisted of a plain white top tucked into a maxi skirt featuring a whimsical gold print with elephant motifs set on a bright blue background. Overtop the white tank, the Golden Globe Award-winner wore a floral scarf with wide and exaggerated sleeves.

Taraj P. Henson in Thailand via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Henson wore a black fanny pack with gold hardware low on her hips. As for her hair, Henson wore her tresses braided back and situated into a top bun.

On her feet, Henson opted for black thong-sandals in flip-flop style. Her shoe choice seems easy to walk in, surely giving the award-winning actress a break from heels.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

