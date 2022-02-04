Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.”

For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they packed 17 suitcases full of clothes for their coverage. In 2018, they brought 21 suitcases for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Elizabeth Banks kept Alexander McQueen shoes from her character Effie Trinket’s wardrobe in “The Hunger Games.” CREDIT: Courtesy

When Weir and Lipinski appeared on an episode of “Project Runway” that aired on Nov. 11, 2021, the pair stepped out in eye-catching looks, as per usual. While gold medalist Lipinski donned a lacy nude halter dress with ruffle detailing and matching pumps featuring a strappy design with a platform lift, Weir wore a black cropped blazer over a green turtleneck, which he tucked into floral printed trousers. Like Lipinksi, he also wore shoes with a chunky base.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir appear on an episode of “Project Runway,” which aired on Nov. 11, 2021. CREDIT: Bravo

Tara Lipinksi and Johnny Weir on episode 5 of “Project Runway” season 19. CREDIT: Bravo

On another occasion, while in Toyko for the summer Olympics, they sported matching red ensembles complete with some fun luxury footwear.

Weir appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and for rehearsals on Nov. 10, 2020, the two-time U.S. Olympian dressed in a striking white coat with a black turtleneck and pants underneath, and Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneakers. He also carried two tote bags.

Johnny Weir arrives at “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals on Nov. 10, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, on Sept. 8, 2020, Weir was seen headed to rehearsals in a vibrant look consisting of a colorful geometrical-print top, neon green ribbed sweatpants and hot pink sneakers.

Johnny Weir rocks a colorful look including neon green pants and hot pink sneakers on Sept. 8, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Tara Lipinski, one of her most memorable fashion moments is from 2018 when she was spotted outside of Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood wearing a glamorous red gown and gold metallic platform heels. The youngest female in figure skating to win an Olympic gold medal was all dressed up to attend Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party.