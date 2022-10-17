Tamera Mowry Rings In The Holiday Season With ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ In Zara Geometric Print Dress & White Sneakers

Tamera Mowry gave her Instagram followers a sweet treat for National Dessert Day. The actress and author will host the “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” along with baking icons Clarice Lam and Joshua John. The competition show will premiere on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Dec 13.

Mowry confirmed the news on Instagram with a Reel video that sees her entering a kitchen only to find a tiered Dr. Seuss cake. She then takes a bite of the towering treat. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host was effortlessly chic for the occasion in Zara’s Geometric Print Dress. The piece retails for $50 and features a sharp collar, long cuff-sleeves, buttons along the center and a paneled hem.

To further elevate the moment, the “Sister, Sister” star covered her curly tresses with a green satin headband and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, thin bracelets and an Apple Watch.

Opting for comfort, Mowry tied her outfit together with white sneakers from Golden Goose. The silhouette keeps a classic sporty low-top feeling ultra-cool. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Mowry has served up some serious styles during her appearances lately. Earlier this month, she stopped by the “Today” show to chat about her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down For This,” being in the entertainment industry for 25 years and even shared some of her favorite baking recipes.

Mowry wore a green and pink plaid tie waistcoat by Kate Spade New York. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket, which was complemented by a magenta pantsuit and Kate Spade New York’s Amour Pom Pump in dancer pink.

PHOTOS: See more white sneakers celebrities love in the gallery.