Tamera Mowry Suits Up in Preppy Plaid Coat with Pleated Pants & Pom Pom Pumps for ‘Today’ Show

Tamera Mowry-Housley showed up in vibrant fall fashion for the “Today” show in New York City on Oct. 5. The “Sister, Sister” star stopped by the morning show to chat about her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down For This,” being in the entertainment industry for 25 years and even shared some of her favorite baking recipes.

For her appearance, Mowry wore a green and pink plaid tie waistcoat by Kate Spade New York. She paired the preppy piece with a magenta pantsuit. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer that had pointy shoulder pads, V-neckline and black buttons on the bodice. The former television host complemented the overcoat with matching pleated pants that had a slight flare on the hem.

Tamera Mowry-Housley spotted outside of the “Today” show in New York City on October 5, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a pretty pink vibe, Mowry went with soft pink eyeshadow and a matching pink matte pout. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and left a strand out on each side. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with dainty dangling earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Twitches” star completed her look with Kate Spade New York’s Amour Pom Pump in dancer pink. The silhouette had a fuzzy pom pom on the pointed-toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

A closer look of Tamera Mowry-Housley’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

During the interview, Mowry talked about her expectations with her new book. “I just want you guys to join me in this book. I didn’t want to feel like I was talking at you because I give lots of advice and I have these Tamera-isms in my book and one of the most annoying things for me just growing up when people kind of give their advice, you don’t want to feel like they’re talking at you and telling you what do, I just want to feel like we’re all together, we’re all learning, we’re experiencing this journey of life together,” she explained.

“You Should Sit Down For This” was released on Oct. 4. This is Tamera’s first memoir.

