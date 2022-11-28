Tamera Mowry Shines in Silk Jumpsuit With Tia Mowry in Florals & Pointy Pumps for Thanksgiving

The “Sister, Sister” stars Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry took some time out of their busy schedules to spend Thanksgiving together with their family. The twins shared a few photos and videos of their weekend together on Instagram.

During the weekend, the sisters’ duo was clad in different outfits and footwear. In one of the pictures, Tamera is layered up in a beige hoodie with matching joggers. She paired it with a beige trenchcoat and slipped on classic white Air Force Ones. The leather low tops debuted back in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air.

Her sister, Tia, coordinated outfits with a matching gray sweatsuit and another wool coat with silver buttons. Mowry accessorized her outfit with an oversized pair of silver hoops.

In another photo, Tamera kicked off her shoes and slipped into a brown silk jumpsuit that featured a v-neckline and a matching belt that accentuated her waist. She kept her hair in a twisted braid style and modeled a no-makeup look.

While her sister kicked off her shoes, Tia switched into a glamorous pair of white pointed-toe pumps. She paired the towering heels with a white and pink floral minidress that featured puff sleeves and a flowing skirt. She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry featuring pendant necklaces and a set of bangles.

Tamera can also be seen wearing an all-black set paired with leather slippers while walking through the orchards with her sister.

Tia and Tamera spent the Thanksgiving weekend together surrounded by her family, including their kids and their mother. “Nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving from me and mine! PS – you can see there was lots of wine,” Tia wrote on her Instagram page. “Had a great time with the family. Cooking for 22 was a serious task but Mom and Adam! We did it! Hope you guys had a beautiful and blessed Thanksgiving as well!” Tamera captioned her video.

