Tamera Mowry Upgrades NYC Fall Style in Kate Spade Stilettos, Burberry Coat & Pleated Skirt

Tamera Mowry traveled to New York City for the book tour of her newly released, “You should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies.” The Emmy-winning talk show host shared a photo of her work trip to Instagram this Wednesday, showing her stylish fall look.

The rainy weather didn’t stop the author from posing on the sidewalk of NYC in chic black outfit. Mowry wore a fitted black turtleneck with an orange splatter pattern from Dries Van Noten. She tucked the piece into a high-waisted black pleated skirt. The MM6 Maison Margiela accordion midi skirt was flowy, adding a romantic feel to the Mowry’s look.

On top, she wore a mid-length black Burberry trench coat, featuring the brand’s iconic plaid pattern on the inside. The actress accessorized with earrings and a hat. Mowry opted for the Carter Leather Beret from Eugenia Kim, a style that is currently sold out on their site. The “Twitches” star had sharp winged eyeliner and left her short cut straight under the beret.

For footwear, the mother kept the funky and chic pieces coming with a pair of Kate Spade New York’s Amour Pom Pumps. The suede stilettos featured a timeless pointed-toe, 3.5-inch heel, buckled ankle straps and a black fuzzy pom pom on the toe strap

Mowry’s stylist, Kelly Johnson, styled all of the “Sister, Sister,” star’s NYC looks, including her vibrant “Today” show look. This look featured a pink power suit, plaid waistcoat and the same Kate Spade New York stilettos in the color dancer pink. The author was also spotted on CBS Mornings’ “Talk of the Table” sporting a brown monochromatic look.

Released on Oct. 4, Mowry’s new book discusses everything from growing up in the public eye, to motherhood, self-care and more.

